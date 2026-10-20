Couple Arrested In Deadly Highway Shooting

A Texas couple, Willie Herndon and Taiya Herndon, has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alyssa Wilson on Interstate 170 in Missouri. St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price-Smith announced that Willie Herndon faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, while Taiya Herndon is charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Willie to Illinois after the shooting. Willie Herndon is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, and Taiya Herndon on a $500,000 cash-only bond, as reported by First Alert 4.

The incident occurred last Wednesday (October 14) when Wilson was driving south on I-170 to meet a friend at the St. Louis Zoo. Surveillance footage showed a white SUV pulling over on the shoulder of the highway. Willie Herndon allegedly exited the vehicle, fired a gunshot, and then re-entered the car, which was registered to Taiya Herndon. Officers later found Wilson shot inside her crashed car near Midland Boulevard in Overland. She was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to FOX 2.

Wilson, a senior at McCluer North High School, was a student-athlete and office aide with plans to attend college. Her father, Robert Hickman, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts in securing justice. "This was a senseless act," Hickman said, urging people to reflect on their actions to prevent such tragedies.

Investigators used license plate readers to track the Herndons' vehicle to a hotel in Caseyville, Illinois, where they were arrested. A search of their hotel room revealed a loaded rifle, a gas station receipt from near the crime scene, and a notebook with vehicle descriptions. Willie Herndon reportedly provided details about his involvement in the shooting and other potential investigations, as noted by Upper Michigan's Source.

Prosecutors believe the shooting was a random act of violence, with no known connection between the Herndons and Wilson. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining links to another shooting earlier this month.