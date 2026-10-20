Couple Arrested In Deadly Highway Shooting
By iHeartRadio
October 20, 2026
A Texas couple, Willie Herndon and Taiya Herndon, has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alyssa Wilson on Interstate 170 in Missouri. St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price-Smith announced that Willie Herndon faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, while Taiya Herndon is charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Willie to Illinois after the shooting. Willie Herndon is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, and Taiya Herndon on a $500,000 cash-only bond, as reported by First Alert 4.
The incident occurred last Wednesday (October 14) when Wilson was driving south on I-170 to meet a friend at the St. Louis Zoo. Surveillance footage showed a white SUV pulling over on the shoulder of the highway. Willie Herndon allegedly exited the vehicle, fired a gunshot, and then re-entered the car, which was registered to Taiya Herndon. Officers later found Wilson shot inside her crashed car near Midland Boulevard in Overland. She was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to FOX 2.
Wilson, a senior at McCluer North High School, was a student-athlete and office aide with plans to attend college. Her father, Robert Hickman, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their efforts in securing justice. "This was a senseless act," Hickman said, urging people to reflect on their actions to prevent such tragedies.
Investigators used license plate readers to track the Herndons' vehicle to a hotel in Caseyville, Illinois, where they were arrested. A search of their hotel room revealed a loaded rifle, a gas station receipt from near the crime scene, and a notebook with vehicle descriptions. Willie Herndon reportedly provided details about his involvement in the shooting and other potential investigations, as noted by Upper Michigan's Source.
Prosecutors believe the shooting was a random act of violence, with no known connection between the Herndons and Wilson. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining links to another shooting earlier this month.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio