Dashcam Captures Moment Small Plane Crashes On Busy California Highway

A small propeller plane crashed onto a busy expressway in San Jose, California, on Saturday (October 17), sending three people to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The crash took place just after 3 p.m. near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive, close to Reid-Hillview Airport, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The single-engine plane nosedived into traffic on one of the city’s busiest streets. All three people aboard the aircraft were hospitalized, but officials stated their injuries were not serious.

The incident is under investigation by federal authorities, and no cause for the crash has been released. According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s SFGATE, previous crashes have occurred in the same vicinity, raising concerns among community members about airport safety.

Authorities have not identified those involved in the crash. Updates on their conditions and the investigation are expected in the coming days. No injuries to drivers or pedestrians were reported.