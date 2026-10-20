Delivery Robots Allegedly Scan Customers And Collect Biometric Data, Lawsuits Claim

Lawsuits filed in Cook County court accuse two Chicago delivery robot companies of scanning customers’ faces and hands without their consent, raising questions about privacy and the use of ai-assisted technology. The class-action lawsuits were filed Monday (October 9) against Coco Robotics and Serve Robotics. The customers allege that the robots scanned their faces and hands as they picked up food orders, violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.

One plaintiff, Mitchell Breidinger from the Near North Side, claims he received an unexpected robot delivery in September 2025 through DoorDash. He says he had to stand close to a Coco robot, during which time its cameras and LiDAR sensors recorded his face, head, and hands. His lawsuit alleges that a remote operator watched the video in real time, and that he was not informed in writing about the collection or use of his biometric data.

Another plaintiff, Barry Schain of Lincoln Park, says he had a similar experience with Serve Robotics, receiving three deliveries, most recently on October 4, without having chosen robot delivery. Both men allege the companies stored video and sensor data, linking images to names and addresses, and shared these datasets with third parties, including for ai-assisted training.

The lawsuits claim the companies did not provide written notice, obtain written consent, or explain retention policies as required by law. Both companies deny the allegations. A Serve spokesperson told Block Club Chicago that the company "will defend against" the lawsuit and that their robots "are not designed to identify individuals or create biometric profiles."

A Coco spokesperson said, "This lawsuit fundamentally misunderstands our technology, we have not collected biometric data in Chicago," and added that privacy is a "top priority." The spokesperson also stated that the data Coco shares is navigational, used to make sidewalks safer and is not shared from the beginning or end of delivery trips.

The lawsuits seek damages up to $5,000 per violation and come amid increased scrutiny of delivery robots in Chicago. Residents and city officials have raised concerns about safety, surveillance, and job impacts since the pilot program began in 2022. The program is set to expire in May 2027 unless extended by the City Council.

The outcome of the lawsuits could impact how delivery robots operate in Chicago, especially as city officials consider whether to continue or change current regulations.