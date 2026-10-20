Demi Lovato Reveals What She Told 'Idol' Kelly Clarkson The First Time They Met

Demi Lovato is looking back at meeting her "idol" Kelly Clarkson for the first time.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 34, joined Animals actress Kerry Washington on a recent episode of her Street You Grew Up On podcast where she spoke about the impact Clarkson compete on and ultimately win the first season of American Idol had on her when she was a kid, per People.

"When Kelly Clarkson won American Idol and she sang 'A Moment Like This,' that was a game-changer for me," Lovato said. "That was the first time I really had an idol."

Lovato, who also admitted to later singing Clarkson's song "Since U Been Gone" to challenge her own vocal skills, remembered watching the show with her family and thinking how much "I want to be her someday." The experience had a foundational impact on Lovato's own career moving forward, and she made sure to tell Clarkson how much she meant to her growing up.

"When I met her for the first time, I hugged her three times because I was just like, you don't know what you mean to me and how you've shaped my career. I am who I am as a singer because of you."

Elsewhere in the episode, Lovato also opened up about her ongoing journey with her eating disorder recovery and struggles with disordered eating.