Eco-Friendly Products May Not Reduce Waste

A recent study reveals that consumers often perceive businesses as more environmentally friendly when they introduce green products, rather than eliminating unnecessary ones. This phenomenon, termed "sustainable additive bias," suggests that adding products can mislead consumers into thinking a company is more sustainable, even though removing items can significantly reduce packaging, production, and waste.

In one experiment, hotel rooms with more eco-friendly amenities were viewed as more sustainable than those offering fewer products. However, researchers caution that reusable items like tote bags, cups, and water bottles can still lead to overconsumption if people accumulate more than they need.

The study encourages both businesses and consumers to reconsider the assumption that going green always involves adding new products. Instead, it suggests that reducing the number of products could be a more effective strategy for sustainability.