Family Seeks Answers After Bend School Shooting Claims 5-Year-Old

The family of five-year-old Rhoam Summer, who was killed in last week’s shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, has hired three law firms to investigate possible failures that may have enabled the tragedy. On Thursday (October 15), a 16-year-old opened fire at the school, killing Rhoam, two other children, and a teacher, before being shot and killed by a parent, according to Statesman Journal.

The law firms—Dwyer Williams & Cherkoss, Simon Greenstone & Panatier, and Worthington & Caron—announced they will examine how the shooter accessed the weapon, what school security measures were in place, and whether established active shooter protocols were followed. The lawyers said their goal is to hold all responsible parties accountable and ensure “justice is done in Rhoam’s name,” as reported by OregonLive.

According to police cited by KPTV, the shooter, a former special needs student at Silver Rail Elementary, used a Maverick 88 pump-action shotgun, which had been purchased legally. The teen entered the school by shooting through a set of glass doors and attacked a special education classroom, where all the victims were present. Two additional people were injured, and the suspect was shot by Kaylub Giamanco, a parent of two students enrolled at the school.

The law firms stated the investigation will also look at how the firearm was stored in the shooter’s home and whether there were warning signs prior to the attack. Attorney Tim Williams said, "We are stunned that such a heinous assault has happened in our peaceful community. Senseless, barbaric, and depraved? Yes. But was it foreseeable and thus preventable? That’s what we will find out," according to Statesman Journal.

No lawsuits have been filed at this time, and the law firms’ independent investigation is expected to take several weeks or months before any findings are known. Meanwhile, the school remains closed for the ongoing police investigation, and authorities have not said when students might return.

In a statement, Rhoam’s parents described their son as kindhearted and creative, inviting the community to honor him by creating art, especially drawings of sharks, dinosaurs, or monsters—subjects he loved.