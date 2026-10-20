Feds: OpenAI Bugging Suspect Planned To Leave Country

By iHeartRadio

October 20, 2026

TUNISIA-ILLUSTRATION-OPENAI-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE-TECHNOLOGY
Photo: IMEN BEN YOUSSEF / AFP / Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have revealed that Abdulrahman Alfozan, the man accused of bugging OpenAI's offices, was planning to leave the country before his arrest. Alfozan, an engineer for OpenAI, allegedly hid a recording device in a conference room and was arrested earlier this month. According to court filings, he had a one-way ticket to Saudi Arabia and was in discussions with a member of the royal family about launching an AI initiative.

Alfozan's attorneys argue that his flight to his native country was planned well in advance of his arrest. This case comes amid OpenAI's ongoing developments, including the introduction of new AI tools and features at their DevDay 2026.

The situation highlights the tension between technological advancements and security concerns, as OpenAI continues to expand its AI capabilities and offerings.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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