Former Cornell Fraternity President Dropped From Lawsuit

Orazio Petito, the former president of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University, has been removed from a sexual assault lawsuit. The decision came after it was revealed that Petito was not in charge of the fraternity during the alleged incident. The lawsuit, filed by a former Cornell student identified as Jane Doe, accuses several fraternity members of sexual assault and drugging at the Chi Phi house in 2024.

According to The Cornell Sun, the plaintiff claims she was coerced into consuming drugs and was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members on October 19, 2024. The lawsuit names seven current and former students as defendants: Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar.

The plaintiff reported the incident to the Cornell University Police Department on November 8, 2024, leading to a temporary suspension of the Xi chapter and the defendants. The university began a Title IX investigation in January 2025, which has since concluded, while the Ithaca Police Department continues its investigation.

The lawsuit also targets Cornell University, several Greek organizations, and a local bar, alleging negligence and breach of contract. Moonies Bar & Nightclub, where the plaintiff claims she was served alcohol despite being underage, denied these allegations, stating that they followed protocols to prevent serving alcohol to underage guests.

Petito's attorney, Eric Bernstein, confirmed that Petito was not the president at the time of the alleged assault. Newsday reports that the lawsuit has drawn significant attention to the issue of sexual assault on college campuses, prompting New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the allegations further.

The plaintiff seeks damages from all defendants, including Cornell University, fraternity and sorority organizations, and Petito, for failing to supervise or monitor the fraternity members involved.