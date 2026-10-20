Hegseth Meets Netanyahu In Unannounced Israel Visit

By iHeartRadio

October 20, 2026

Sec. Hegseth Speaks At U.S. Army's 2026 Annual Meeting And Exposition
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ovda Air Base in southern Israel. The meeting occurred just eight days before Israel's Knesset elections, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The visit coincided with discussions between the U.S. and Israel about potentially resuming major combat operations against Iran, according to Axios. Representatives from the United Arab Emirates were also present at the meeting, Army Radio reported.

Hegseth also met with U.S. troops stationed at the base, sharing images of the visit on social media. "The best of our country, on a historic mission. Godspeed," he wrote in a post on X/Twitter, as noted by A News.

The meeting comes amid President Donald Trump's endorsement of Netanyahu for re-election. Trump expressed his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Netanyahu's leadership, particularly in confronting Iran, warning that the U.S. might have to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.

Both the Pentagon and the Israeli Embassy declined to comment on the meeting, and the Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to The Jerusalem Post.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices