Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner, Peter Bradley Welcome First Baby

Michelle Zauner has a new reason to say “Be Sweet” — she’s officially a mom!

The Japanese Breakfast frontwoman has welcomed her first baby with husband and bandmate Peter Bradley, revealing the news in a sweet Instagram post.

“One month with Mnemo!” Zauner captioned the post, sharing photos of herself holding her new bundle of joy.

Zauner and Bradley, who plays guitar in the alternative rock group, tied the knot in 2014. Back in June, the singer announced her pregnancy via Instagram alongside a pic of the couple performing at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

"Jpreggie!" she wrote alongside a pic of her and Bradley on stage at the 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival, in which she proudly showed off her baby bump.

"It's really empowering," she told Cosmopolitan at the music festival in New York. "It's so fun to remind myself that I am something beyond just a vessel for life, which is an amazing thing to be, but it's also really fun to get to cart it around with me."