JAY-Z Allegedly Chooses Himself As Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

As most fans know, JAŸ-Z is expected to hit the stage this weekend for his "JAŸ-Z 30" shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. His previous performances in New York, London, and Paris featured special guest appearances by his wife, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Memphis Bleek, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and others. Now it seems like his upcoming shows in L.A. may serve as warm-ups for his alleged set at Super Bowl LXI. The final game of the NFL season is also happening at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 14.



JAŸ-Z's rumored Super Bowl performance would culminate this year's global celebrations for his three decades in the music industry. The veteran MC returned to the stage with The Roots for the first time in years during The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. He later honored the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of his beloved album, The Blueprint, during a three-night residency at Yankee Stadium over the summer. He continued the festivities overseas in London and Paris. Fans will also experience his "JAŸ-Z 30" show in Los Angeles on October 23 and 24.



See what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation above.