Man Allegedly Mapped Rooftops Near Location Of President Trump's Speech, Made Threats To Kill Him

A Kansas man was arrested and charged with making threats against President Donald Trump just days before the president’s scheduled rally in Wichita. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Jaden J. Read, 24, of Clearwater, allegedly posted threatening messages on Facebook on Tuesday (October 15), including statements about shooting President Trump and having mapped out rooftops near the planned speech site.

Authorities learned of the threats after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted them to comments Read made beneath a KAKE News Facebook article about the president’s upcoming visit. One post read, "Let’s shoot Trump honestly, where’s our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life." Read followed with another comment mentioning ammunition and making further threats.

Investigators found additional posts under a KWCH 12 News article, where Read wrote he would shoot the president in Kansas and claimed to have already mapped nearby rooftops for the event, according to The Hill. Authorities said these comments raised immediate concern.

Law enforcement, including the United States Secret Service, United States Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Wichita Police Department, quickly launched a joint investigation. Read was taken into federal custody on Saturday (October 17), two days before President Trump’s scheduled visit, and will remain detained pending a hearing.

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said in a statement, "Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated. The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech."