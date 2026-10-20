Meek Mill Announces ‘Dream Chasers Nights’ Concert In Philadelphia

Meek Mill announced his upcoming show shortly after claiming he could sell out an arena with just 45 days of promotion. In an X post he shared last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper confidently declared that he can fill every seat in arenas like Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center in New York City with less than two months of promotion.



"I can sell out the garden or the Barclays canter with 45 days of promo!" he wrote on October 15.



Meek received swift backlash from critics who claimed he couldn't do that. Some fans even challenged him to do it. Now it looks like he's putting his money where his mouth is. He plans to perform in front of a packed audience when he hits the stage in 34 days.



Tickets for "Meek Mill & Friends: Dream Chasers Nights." are on sale now.