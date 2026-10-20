Miley Reveals The Sign She Got From Godmother Dolly Parton After Her Death

Miley knows her late godmother Dolly Parton will always be by her side.

During her second of two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday (October 18), the Bass Persuades singer, 33, told the crowd that she received a sign from the late country legend after her death in August after a private battle with cancer, per People.

Before singing Parton's hit "Jolene," Miley explained that she was having a special moment with a mannequin she has of Parton when she asked for a sign the iconic performer was there, and according to Miley, she got exactly what she hoped for.

"I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it's dressed like her, it's built like her, and when I was by myself I actually took my phone and I played 'Jolene' for her on video just holding it up to the mannequin and lit a candle," she said. "And I put a flower down for her, and I said 'Dolly, if you're here right now, flicker the lights,' and I didn't say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering."

The Something Beautiful musician added that her fiancé Maxx Morando was even a witness to the experience, which highlighted the idea that Parton is with her to help her through difficult moments, including her show at the iconic venue.

"He was right there, but he didn't know what I said. But I know [Dolly's] here with me tonight, and I'm feeling some of the feelings that I'm most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through and having you here with me is getting me through," she said, adding, "So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly."

Miley also honored her godmother during her first show at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night, tearing up as she shared how her performance there marked a full-circle moment involving Parton.