Mississippi Clears Cop In Toddler's Fatal Shooting

A Mississippi police officer who fatally shot one-year-old Kohen Wiley will not face criminal charges, as the state's attorney general ruled the use of force was justified. The incident occurred in June outside a Walmart in Senatobia during a shoplifting investigation, according to BBC News.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported that officers were responding to a call about stolen baby supplies when they encountered two women and a child heading to a car. As the vehicle allegedly drove toward officers, one officer fired, killing Kohen and critically injuring the driver, Latoya Ferrell. Kohen's mother, Vellesiya Wiley, was in the passenger seat and has denied the shoplifting allegations, NBC News reports.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch stated that the force used was justified, but the Wiley family's lawyer, Ben Crump, has called for the release of body camera footage, questioning the investigation's conclusions. "If the footage supports the state's decision, release it," Crump said.

The shooting, which took place on the Juneteenth holiday, sparked protests in Senatobia, with allegations that race played a role in the investigation. Kohen and the women involved are Black, while the officer is reportedly white. The city of Senatobia recently fired its police chief after reports of racial slurs surfaced, Mississippi Today reports.

The Wiley family continues to seek justice and transparency, with Crump stating, "We will not stop fighting until this family gets the truth."