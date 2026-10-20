Muna Members Escape Safely After Tour Bus Fire: 'Many Personal Items Lost'

MUNA are safe after their tour bus caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway on Monday (Oct. 19).

The indie trio’s bus was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Burbank, Calif., around 8:20 a.m. local time when the fire broke out, per KTLA. The Burbank Fire Department responded and contained the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The band shared a photo of themselves from a local news report on Instagram, reassuring fans.

“Many personal items were lost but we’re all safe, thank goodness,” the group wrote.

The scary incident comes after a difficult few weeks for guitarist Naomi McPherson, who temporarily stepped away from the band’s fall tour to spend time with their mother, who was battling terminal cancer. Following their mother’s death, McPherson returned to the tour last month.

The musician cheekily responded to the Instagram post about the fire, writing, “If anyone could help me find the grandchild of the warlock whose curse is wreaking havoc on my life … that would be much appreciated.”

MUNA are currently on their "Gets So Hot" tour.