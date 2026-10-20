NBA Season Opens Tonight With Tripleheader

The 2026-27 NBA season kicks off tonight with a highly anticipated tripleheader. The action begins with the Boston Celtics visiting the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET, marking the first time the NBA has started its season with a matinee game. This change is part of an experiment with NBC, which is in the second year of an 11-year broadcasting rights deal. The NBA aims to capitalize on the excitement from last season's thrilling playoffs and busy offseason, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Following the Celtics-Pistons game, the defending NBA champion New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. This game will feature LeBron James making his debut with the 76ers, alongside Jaylen Brown, as they face off against the Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks will celebrate their championship with a banner-raising ceremony, according to NBA.com.

The night concludes with a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs, led by 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, will face the Thunder, who are led by 2026 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Spurs are looking to build on their success from last season, while the Thunder seek revenge, as detailed by NBC.

Fans can catch all three games live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.