NFL Clears Eagles Over Jalen Hurts' Blood Clot Handling

The NFL has decided not to punish the Philadelphia Eagles for their handling of quarterback Jalen Hurts' blood clots, as reported by Yahoo Sports. The league found that the team managed the medical issue appropriately. Hurts was allowed to travel to London and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago with a "superficial" clot in his leg. However, further tests revealed more clots in his lungs, leading to his season-ending diagnosis.

The situation has sparked controversy, with some, including Super Bowl champion James Jones, criticizing the Eagles' decision to let Hurts play. Jones argued on "Pregame, A Speakeasy Show" that those responsible for clearing Hurts should be held accountable. "A punishment has to happen," Jones said. "You are dealing with a young man's life that we are putting in your hands when it comes to injuries."

Before the game against the Jaguars, Hurts was reportedly advised by doctors not to sleep due to the risk of his condition, according to Yahoo Sports. Despite this, he played in the game. Head coach Nick Sirianni stated, "Our players' health is first and foremost. I'm a football coach. I lean on our medical folks in every situation."

After the game, further evaluation revealed clots in Hurts' lungs, a serious condition requiring immediate medical attention. Hurts is now on blood thinners and will miss the rest of the 2026 season. His agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that his prognosis is "very good" and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Eagles' decision to allow Hurts to play has been met with scrutiny, with calls for more transparency from the team. Fox News reported that the Eagles should address the situation publicly to clarify the timeline and decisions made regarding Hurts' health.