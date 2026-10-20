NYSE Expands Pre-And-Post-Market Trading Hours

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced an expansion of its trading hours, allowing pre-market options trading from 7:30 to 9:25 a.m. Eastern Time and post-market trading from 4 to 4:15 p.m. This change, starting this week, applies to 29 heavily-traded stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By December 26, the NYSE and Nasdaq will extend equity trading to 23 hours a day, five days a week.

The NYSE's initiative is part of a broader trend to meet rising global demand for U.S. equities. Kevin Tyrrell, head of markets for the NYSE, stated that the move underscores the strength of U.S. capital markets and the growing demand for listed securities worldwide. The NYSE plans to file updated rules with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq is also preparing to extend its trading hours. According to Investing.com, Nasdaq will introduce a new overnight trading session from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET, starting December 6, 2026. This expansion is subject to SEC approval and the readiness of the securities information processor.

Nasdaq's current trading hours include a pre-market session from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET, a regular session from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, and a post-market session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The new schedule will allow trading from 9 p.m. on Sunday through 8 p.m. on Friday, with a one-hour pause each day for processing and transition to the next trading date.

The extended trading hours on both exchanges are expected to provide more flexibility for traders in different time zones and could require financial firms to adjust their trading-desk hours. Additionally, it may impact how companies handle earnings announcements, as stock prices could move within a greater range during extended hours.