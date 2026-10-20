Protests In France Cool After Curfews Imposed

Widespread protests across France have calmed after local authorities imposed curfews on Monday (October 19). The protests, which began with students demanding better school conditions, expanded to include grievances about the cost of living. The demonstrations turned violent over the weekend, leading to significant unrest in cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

According to Carolina Coast Online, the French government responded by implementing curfews in several cities. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu credited these measures for the calmer night and stated that new curfews would be imposed as needed. More than 2,400 people were arrested during the protests, with 149 individuals jailed as of Tuesday (October 20).

The protests, which saw rioters clashing with police and setting fires, were among the most destructive in recent years. The Guardian reported that the French government plans to deploy military forces to support police during upcoming protests. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the deployment of the Sentinelle force to maintain order.

French Digital Minister Anne Le Henanff is set to meet with social media companies to discuss the protests, as looted goods have been found for sale online. Meanwhile, the French Student Union's spokesperson, Alice Cohen-Morzadec, described the protests as an "outburst" against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, which she claims have negatively impacted students' living conditions.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the government is holding meetings to address the unrest, with further protests planned for Saturday. The situation remains tense as France prepares for presidential elections next year, with political figures like Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon being accused of exploiting the protests for political gain.