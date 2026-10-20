Richmond Daycare Shut Down After Toddler Finds Loaded Gun

A daycare center in Richmond, Virginia, has been temporarily closed after a two-year-old child allegedly found and put the director’s loaded gun in their mouth, according to reports from the Virginia Department of Social Services and police. The incident occurred at Thrive Learning Center East on Friday (September 25), where an administrator brought a loaded firearm to work inside an unzipped fanny pack, which was left within reach on a low stack of cots in a classroom.

As detailed by the Department of Social Services, the toddler took the gun out of the fanny pack, placed the barrel in their mouth, and then walked over to a table where five other children sat. The child then put the gun on the table and picked it up again before staff intervened. The entire episode lasted about 15 seconds before adults noticed. During this time, both the administrator and another staff member were reportedly looking down at their phones, while a third staff member had their back to the child, putting socks on another child. The gun was removed from the area and secured after it was noticed.

The administrator, identified by police as Martha Evans, the daycare’s co-owner and director, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm at a child daycare center and reckless storage of a firearm, as reported by the state's Department of Social Services and confirmed by the Richmond Police Department. The daycare’s staff also waited four days to report the incident, despite state law requiring notification within 24 hours.

Thrive Learning Center East has not had a clean inspection since March 10 and has been cited for 56 violations between early June and October 1, including an August incident when a three-year-old choked on uncut grapes and had to seek help from the only teacher present, according to The Hill. Other violations have included leaving children unsupervised and not keeping up with vaccination records.

The Virginia Department of Education confirmed the daycare has been closed since Thursday (October 1) while administrative proceedings continue. In a statement, the department said, "Ensuring that a child is physically safe is our first and most fundamental responsibility as educators. Virginia law is crystal clear that young children should never be around unsecured firearms while in the care of public schools and child care facilities." The department said it is investigating the incident in collaboration with Child Protective Services and will continue exercising its full authority to keep children safe.

A plan of correction has been put forward, requiring all staff at the daycare to receive additional training on mandated reporting, firearm policies, and child safety. The daycare is also working with the Richmond Police Department for safety training. The center will remain closed while the investigation and administrative processes are underway.