Trump Thanks Musk For SpaceX Stock Pledge To Kids

President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his pledge to give every child in America one share of SpaceX stock. Trump shared his appreciation on Monday, calling Musk a "legendary friend" and highlighting the private sector's role in the Trump Accounts initiative. Nearly 70 million children under 18 have Trump Accounts, and Musk's donation is valued at over $10 billion based on current SpaceX valuations, according to the Washington Examiner.

Musk announced his intention on X, stating, "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America," as reported by Bloomberg. This pledge follows a similar commitment by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who, along with her husband, promised to donate shares to over 2 million children, primarily in central Texas.

The Trump Accounts program, launched on July 4, 2025, automatically enrolls U.S. citizens under 18. Parents can contribute up to $5,000 annually until the child reaches adulthood. The program aims to invest in children's futures, and Musk has supported it since its inception.

While the pledge is significant, it requires acceptance by the Treasury under temporary regulations, as noted by TrumpAccounts.guide. The shares are not yet deposited, and the donation must meet specific criteria to proceed.