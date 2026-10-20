Two Re-Arrested In Suspected Iranian Plot At UK Airbase

British counterterrorism police have re-arrested two men in connection with an alleged Iranian intelligence operation targeting a United Kingdom airbase. The arrests mark a significant development in an ongoing investigation into suspected foreign interference near a strategic military installation.

Authorities took the 24-year-old British national and 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national into custody on Tuesday (October 20) on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, according to Counter Terrorism Policing. The two men had previously been arrested and released in connection with the same investigation.

The investigation centers on an incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where three suspicious vans were stopped last month. Investigators believe Iranian state involvement is highly likely in the incident. RAF Fairford serves as a key strategic location for military operations in the United Kingdom.

Five other British nationals linked to the incident were previously arrested and remain on police bail as the investigation continues. The breadth of the arrests suggests authorities are examining a potentially wider network of individuals.

The United States withdrew its bombers from the airbase earlier this month following threats reportedly involving a possible Iranian drone attack. The withdrawal underscores the seriousness of the security concerns at the facility.

Counter Terrorism Policing continues to investigate the case and has not released additional details about the nature of the alleged plot or what specific actions the suspects are accused of taking. The current national threat level in the United Kingdom stands at substantial, indicating that a terrorist attack is likely.

The investigation represents one of the most significant suspected Iranian intelligence operations on British soil in recent years. Authorities have not announced when the suspects will appear in court or what additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.