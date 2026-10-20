U2 Announce 2027 World Tour: Here Are The First Dates

U2 are hitting the road for their first world tour in eight years — and they’re bringing Beck along for the ride.

The legendary rock band announced the first dates for “The Greatest Show On Earth" world tour, which will kick off in February 2027 with stadium shows in Mexico City, São Paulo, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Additional dates in Europe and North America are expected to be announced in the coming week.

The outing will mark the return of drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who missed the band's Sphere residency in Las Vegas due to health issues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (Oct. 22) at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Here are the announced 2027 tour dates: