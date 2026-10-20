U2 To Perform At Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show

Netflix has announced that legendary rock band U2 will headline the halftime show during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. The event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, featuring a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Netflix, as reported by NFL.com.

U2's performance comes as the band celebrates 50 years since forming in Dublin in 1976. The band is no stranger to iconic halftime shows, having delivered a memorable performance during Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. Bleacher Report notes that this performance is expected to be a highlight of the NFL season, with U2 bringing their renowned stage presence to the NFL audience.

The halftime show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, continuing Netflix's tradition of featuring marquee halftime entertainment. In previous years, Netflix has hosted performances by Beyoncé and Snoop Dogg during NFL broadcasts, as highlighted by Yahoo Entertainment.

The Thanksgiving Eve game is part of Netflix's expanded NFL coverage, which includes games available in over 200 countries and in multiple languages. The Rams and Packers game could have significant playoff implications, with both teams vying for positions in the NFC standings. The Rams have faced challenges this season, while the Packers are on a winning streak, adding to the anticipation for this matchup.