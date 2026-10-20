The United Kingdom has announced it will deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to fly defensive missions over Saudi Arabia in response to a surge in attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The UK government stated that these aircraft will operate strictly in a defensive capacity and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis, according to The Malaysian Reserve.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said the deployment aims to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from aerial attacks. The UK will also send a military transport aircraft and advisers to assist Saudi staff officers. Streeting was quoted as saying, "The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region," as reported by CNBC.

The Ministry of Defence noted the deployment builds on existing UK equipment and personnel in Saudi Arabia dedicated to countering Houthi air attacks. The Royal Air Force will provide an Airbus A400M Atlas jet to support the movement of defense materials within Saudi Arabia, while UK military advisers will assist Saudi officers, according to CNBC.

Attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier this month killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, with the airport targeted by strikes 20 times since the start of October, The Malaysian Reserve reported. The Houthis have also imposed a naval blockade, impacting Saudi oil exports and contributing to global energy price increases.

The UK’s announcement comes amid a renewed escalation in Yemen’s civil war after a truce collapsed in September. The UK Ministry of Defence said, "Escalating violence in the Gulf can have a serious impact at home in the UK—driving up the cost of living, disrupting energy supplies and costs to British businesses." According to CNBC, the UK condemned the Houthi attacks on civilian targets and reaffirmed support for Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself.

The UK has extended in-air refueling support for Saudi planes by another 90 days, and will continue to monitor the situation as tensions in the region remain high, as reported by The Malaysian Reserve.