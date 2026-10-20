Walmart Launches Joint Membership With Sam's Club

Walmart has introduced a new joint membership program with Sam's Club, offering customers access to both Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus for $120 a year. This new bundle saves nearly $100 compared to purchasing the memberships separately, as reported by Fox Business. The membership includes benefits such as free delivery from both retailers, access to Sam's Club locations, and member-only pricing.

John Furner, Walmart's CEO, stated that the company aims to roll out the combined membership ahead of the holiday season to help customers save money and time. "It does help at a time when we do see some customers showing some signs of pressure," Furner said, highlighting the impact of higher energy costs.

The new membership, which is available only as an annual option, also includes a choice between Peacock or Paramount+ streaming services, gas discounts, and 2% Sam's Cash on eligible purchases. According to Talk Business & Politics, existing Walmart+ members can add Sam's Club Plus for an additional $22 per year, while Sam's Club Plus members can activate Walmart+ at no extra cost.

The launch comes as Walmart continues to see growth in its membership and e-commerce businesses. During the company's second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call in August, Furner reported a 17% increase in membership fee revenue. CNBC noted that Sam's Club saw a 26% increase in e-commerce sales during the same period.

Walmart's new offering is positioned to rival Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. The company hopes the joint membership will encourage existing Walmart+ members to shop at Sam's Club and attract new customers seeking value and convenience.