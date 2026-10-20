Woman Found Naked Near Martha's Vineyard Police Barracks After Being Raped

A Boston Public Schools security official has been charged with raping a woman visiting from Ireland after she was found naked and distressed on the side of the road outside the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Martha's Vineyard in August. The incident took place inside the Oak Bluffs barracks, where Edward J. Brown, 27, was staying as a guest of a state trooper friend, according to prosecutors and police statements cited by multiple media outlets.

According to a report by The Boston Globe, the woman was discovered early in the morning of August 15 by Good Samaritans who called 911. Oak Bluffs police responded and observed bruising on the woman's legs and a red mark on her neck. She was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for evaluation.

During the investigation, prosecutors said the alleged victim told police that, after meeting Brown at The Ritz bar in Oak Bluffs, she did not recall anything until she woke up naked with Brown on top of her in an unfamiliar location. Prosecutors allege the woman then fled down two flights of stairs and out into the street, where she was found shortly afterward. A more detailed statement given to a nurse described the man holding her by the neck and forcing himself on her while she tried to resist.

Police linked an Uber ride ending at the barracks to Brown’s phone and reviewed text messages between Brown and his trooper friend, which prosecutors said appeared to reference bringing the woman to the barracks.

Brown was arrested on October 11 at Boston Latin Academy, where he worked as an assistant security director. Police also found what they suspected was cocaine in his possession, prosecutors said during his arraignment.

In Edgartown District Court, Brown pleaded not guilty to the rape charge and was ordered held on $10,000 bail. His attorney said Brown has no prior criminal record and maintains his innocence, emphasizing his client’s community ties. The court scheduled Brown’s next appearance for December 3.

Boston Public Schools confirmed Brown was placed on administrative leave immediately after his arrest, stating that he did not have direct contact with students in his role and that the charges do not involve any students. The district said it is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors also noted that previous police reports from two of Brown’s ex-girlfriends described harassing behavior, with one restraining order still active against him.

Brown’s attorney stated in court that the alleged victim, who has since returned to Ireland, does not wish to pursue charges, but the investigation and legal process remain active.