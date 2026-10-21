A 'Glee' Reboot Is Officially Happening — What To Know

Gleeks rejoice! Fans of the beloved series will finally catch up on what they missed after Glee in a brand new reboot.

On Wednesday (October 21), Disney+ and Hulu announced they have greenlit an official reboot of the hit musical TV series more than a decade after curtains fell on its final season, per E! News. The series originally premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons before its finale in 2015.

While not much is known about the new project, show creator Ryan Murphy revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had recently written a script with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and even spoken with several of the original cast.

"I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members," he said. "It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."

The cast of the original Glee series included Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Diana Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet, Jonathan Groff, Mark Salling and more.

According to Variety, the new series will be produced by 20th Television and air on Hulu and Disney+.