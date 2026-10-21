Amazon's Holiday Hiring Surge: 300,000 Jobs Available

Amazon is preparing for the holiday season with a massive hiring push, planning to bring on over 300,000 seasonal workers across the United States. The company announced that starting pay for these positions will be $20 an hour, with no previous experience required.

According to UPI, Amazon's seasonal hiring will focus on fulfilling the increased demand for online orders during the holidays. The company has emphasized the popularity of these roles, which often fill up quickly due to their flexible nature and competitive pay.

In Canada, Yahoo News reports that Amazon is hiring over 7,000 seasonal workers, with more than 3,000 positions available in the Greater Toronto Area. These roles will be located in fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery stations, where employees will handle tasks like picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders.

Amazon's Vice President of Global Operations, Sandy Gordon, stated that the seasonal roles offer a chance for extra income during the holidays and can serve as a stepping stone for new career paths. The hiring spree is part of Amazon's ongoing efforts to meet the holiday demand, which has been a trend for the company over the past few years.

As the holiday season approaches, Amazon's hiring initiative reflects the company's strategy to manage the surge in online shopping and ensure timely delivery of customer orders.