American Airlines Flight Blows Tire During Landing At O'Hare

An American Airlines flight blew a tire while landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, prompting an emergency stop on the runway and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident occurred as the crew of American Airlines Flight 41 reported a brake issue and then a blown tire after safely landing.

According to the FAA, first responders met the aircraft as a precaution. Passengers deplaned using stairs on the taxiway and were transported by bus to the terminal. One passenger was transported to the hospital and is in good condition, according to WGN.

American Airlines expressed gratitude for its team members' professionalism and apologized to customers for the experience.

The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection. The FAA confirmed it is investigating the event, as well as similar incidents involving a planes that also blew tires while landing at O'Hare. Since May, there have been six reports of planes blowing a tire or tires while landing. All but one of the planes were American Airlines.