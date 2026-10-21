American "Wrongfully Detained" Released By Russia After Witkoff Visit

Stephen Hubbard, an American retired teacher from Michigan, has been released from Russian detention after more than four years. His release followed a visit by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to St. Petersburg, as reported by CNN. Hubbard, who had lived in Ukraine since 2014, was accused by Russia of fighting alongside Ukrainians, a claim his family denies. The U.S. State Department had designated him as wrongfully detained.

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he discussed Hubbard's case "at length" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging for his release. "I've been talking to President Putin about Mr. Hubbard. I've asked him to release him. Let's see what happens," Trump said, according to ABC News.

Russian President Putin announced Hubbard's release during a meeting with Witkoff, who thanked Putin for the decision, as reported by The Times of Israel. Hubbard was reportedly at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg at the time of his release.

The negotiations for Hubbard's release were part of broader discussions led by Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to free multiple Americans detained in Russia. The talks are said to be in the final stages, although the details of any potential deal remain unclear.

Hubbard's release comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the detention of Americans in Russia. Despite Hubbard's release, several other U.S. citizens remain imprisoned in Russia, with their families urging the State Department to take further action.