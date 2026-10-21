Anthropic Proposes AI Safety Bill With Strict Death Threshold

Anthropic, a leading AI company, has proposed a draft bill that sets strict conditions for blocking the release of AI models. According to TechCrunch, the legislation would allow federal agencies to halt an AI model only if it poses a "foreseeable, imminent risk" of killing 50 or more people or causing over $1 billion in damages. Even then, a federal judge's approval would be required.

The bill suggests that independent evaluators, registered with the U.S. Commerce Department, would assess the potential risks of AI models. These evaluators could be paid by AI labs, provided the payment isn't contingent on the evaluation results. TechBuzz highlights that this requirement shifts decision-making power from expert regulators to judges, potentially delaying urgent actions.

Anthropic's proposal comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI safety. The company has been advocating for this framework since June, as confirmed by a spokesperson to Truthout. The bill's strict thresholds and judicial requirement have raised concerns among industry experts about its effectiveness in preventing AI-related risks.

The proposal aligns with Anthropic's strategy to influence regulation before Congress imposes its own rules. It reflects the company's attempt to balance safety oversight with maintaining industry flexibility. The bill remains a proposal and has not yet been enacted.