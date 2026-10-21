Australian MP Loses Both Legs In Deliberate Attack

Australian Member of Parliament Helen Haines has lost both of her legs following a deliberate car attack outside her office in Wangaratta, a town northeast of Melbourne. The incident occurred on Monday (October 19), when Haines, 65, was struck by a vehicle driven by Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old resident of Tarrawingee. According to Sky News, Nugent allegedly rammed his vehicle into Haines twice, leading to the amputation of her left leg. Despite efforts by surgeons to save her right leg, it was also amputated due to the severity of her injuries.

Haines' husband, Phil Haines, expressed gratitude that she is alive and stable. "The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family," he said during a press conference. He acknowledged the challenging recovery ahead, stating, "Helen's road to recovery will be long and difficult but we know she is a fighter."

The suspect, Nugent, appeared in court on Wednesday (October 21) and faces charges including dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official. His lawyer, Chirag Patel, mentioned that Nugent suffers from a rare neurological condition and mental health issues, as reported by DW. Nugent was also charged with cannabis cultivation and possession.

The attack has prompted a multi-tiered investigation involving the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team, including the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization. Victoria Police Chief Mike Bush stated, "Motivation is one of these things that we absolutely need to explore."

Local barber Ricky Jeffries intervened during the attack, pulling Nugent from the car and restraining him until police arrived. Jeffries, hailed as a hero, downplayed his actions, saying, "The other people here were just, they did so much more than me."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, noting the rise in political violence. "The temperature has increased in recent times," he said, urging for a reduction in political tensions. Haines, known for her advocacy on climate change and regional issues, remains in a critical but stable condition.