Barbara Bush Donates To Talarico Campaign

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, has made a notable political contribution by donating $2,500 to Lone Star Rising PAC, which supports Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. This donation, confirmed by Fox News, comes as Talarico faces a challenging race against Republican Ken Paxton.

Barbara Bush's contribution is significant due to her family's Republican background. However, she has previously crossed party lines, having campaigned for Democrat Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. According to the Austin American-Statesman, she has stated that she does not identify with either political party.

The Lone Star Rising PAC, which received Bush's donation, has raised $9.6 million in the last three months, supported by individual donors, billionaires, and nonprofit groups. Texas campaign finance expert Andrew Cates noted that Bush's decision to donate openly to a PAC, rather than anonymously through a 501(c)(4), highlights her willingness to be publicly associated with Talarico's campaign.

Barbara Bush currently serves as the NBA's senior vice president of social impact and inclusion and co-founded the Global Health Corps. Her donation is part of a broader effort by Democrats to flip a Senate seat in a state historically dominated by Republicans.