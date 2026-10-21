Broadway Boosts NYC Economy By $21 Billion

Broadway has significantly boosted New York City's economy, contributing $21 billion in revenue during the 2024-25 season, according to a report from the Broadway League. This substantial economic impact supports over 114,000 jobs in the city.

The revenue primarily comes from "Broadway Tourists," non-city residents who consider Broadway shows a key reason for their visit. These tourists accounted for more than 80% of Broadway's financial impact, spending around $12 billion on ancillary activities like lodging and food. This marks a 22% increase since 2019.

The report also highlights that over 14 million people attended Broadway shows during the season. However, the costs to produce and operate a Broadway show have risen by 39%.

Broadway's influence extends beyond just ticket sales. The return of NYC Broadway Week in 2024, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows, further underscores the industry's role in attracting visitors and boosting the local economy.