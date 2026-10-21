Charli XCX Forced To Cancel Show After 'Fighting Sickness': 'It Breaks Me'

Charli XCX is apologizing to fans after sickness has forced her to abruptly cancel one of her final U.S. tour stops.

On Tuesday (October 20), the Brat musician shared a note to her Instagram Stories alerting followers that she had to cancel her Music, Fashion, Film concert scheduled for the following day in Glendale, Arizona, after losing her voice amid a bout of sickness, per People.

"i am so so sorry to say we have to cancel tomorrow's music fashion film show," she wrote. "i have been fighting sickness throughout this run of shows and have now completely lost my voice. i put absolutely everything i have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that i can't be with you tomorrow."

Despite her team working hard to find another date to reschedule the show, Charli said she was "so disappointed" they were unable to find a date that works and promised "to return to AZ in the future." She added that refunds will be issued automatically for those who purchased through Ticketmaster, while ohers can get refunds through their point of purchase.

"again, i'm sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow," she said. "i know how much time, planning, and care it takes to come to concerts and appreciate everyone's support immensely."

Though she will miss the Arizona concert, Charli explained that she will continue her Music, Fashion, Film Tour on Friday, where she wraps up the U.S. leg in Las Vegas.

"i am now resting ahead of the final show in vegas this friday. i want to be back onstage and finish this tour together with you," she said. "love you all x charli."

Charli will continue the Music, Fashion, Film Tour in the new year for a set of shows in Europe and the U.K., kicking off in Dublin on February 13 and wrapping up in Paris on February 24.