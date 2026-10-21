Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About One Of Her Biggest Career Moments

Cyndi Lauper recently opened up about her big night at the 1985 American Music Awards.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the music icon recalled winning Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Video Artist at the ceremony.

“I was amazed that I won anyway,” Lauper admitted about competing against Tina Turner. She also remembered praising Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin” when the two met that night, calling the song “incredible.”

After the ceremony, the "Time After Time" hitmaker joined music’s biggest names to record “We Are the World.” She remembered watching producer Quincy Jones lead the room and seeing stars like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross up close.

“When I was little, I used to listen to The Supremes,” she said of seeing Ross. “There’s something to be said about the, ‘Oh, my God’ moment. Because in your life you never think you’re going to grow up and be there.”