Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable On Set Of New Film 'Lizard Music'

Dwayne Johnson is transforming into someone completely unrecognizable for his new role.

According to photos shared by Page Six, the Moana actor, 54, looked nothing like his normal self while on set in Coney Island in New York for his forthcoming film Lizard Music, in which he portrays an elderly man.

In the pictures, Johnson disappeared into the character thanks to his reported facial prosthetics and gray facial hair. He was seen filming outside with child actor Theo Clark Leber, wearing a blue shirt and tie, light colored slacks, and a tan trench coat and matching bucket hat. Each actor held a slice of pizza as they walked down the sidewalk, Leber also carrying a large green lizard plush.

According to Variety, Johnson transformed into a 70 year old known as the Chicken Man for the upcoming project, based on the children's book of the same name by Daniel Pinkwater. The logline notes that the story follows a young boy who "stumbles upon strange lizard musicians on late-night TV, leading him to befriend a peculiar man with an elderly chicken."

In addition to Johnson and Leber, the film also stars Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Alicia Silverstone, David Krumholtz and Regina Hall. The film is set to release on Christmas Day 2027.