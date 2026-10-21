Evacuations, Shelter-In-Place Issued In Toledo After Chemical Release

In Toledo, Ohio, an explosion at a chemical terminal last night led to evacuations and a shelter-in-place order. The incident occurred in the northern part of the city, prompting authorities to advise those within a mile of the site to evacuate and those within three miles to shelter in place.

At a news conference earlier today, officials revealed that the chemical released is an industrial product used in coatings. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and at least one person was injured.

According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, the explosion occurred at Brent Industries shortly before 5 a.m. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong stated that part of the building collapsed and tanks containing chemicals ruptured. Two employees are still unaccounted for, and authorities are working to contain the fire and account for all employees.

Brent Industries, based in Brent, Alabama, provides textile reconditioning and industrial recycling services. The company has operations in both Brent and Toledo. The public has been urged to stay away from the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze.