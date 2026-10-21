Ex-Titan Cut After Gun-Related Incident

The Tennessee Titans released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott on Tuesday following an incident at the team facility. According to the Titans' statement, the incident occurred on Thursday (October 15) and led to Elliott's release after a review. The team declined to comment further on the matter. Elliott, 28, did not play in Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and was listed as not practicing for personal reasons last Friday. He had appeared in the first five games of the season, contributing 11 tackles across 138 total snaps, including 24 on special teams.

The trouble reportedly began with a practice field scuffle between Elliott and offensive lineman JC Latham. Elliott was thrown out of practice and allegedly went to his car to retrieve a gun, which he then brought back to the practice field. A teammate reportedly de-escalated the situation. Elliott was inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts and was subsequently cut on Tuesday.

Elliott, a third-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2020, has played in 102 career games, with 65 starts, for the Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Titans. He has accumulated 159 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and five sacks over his career.