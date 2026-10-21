FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX 10, Deliveries Set for 2027

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified Boeing's 737 MAX 10, the largest model in the 737 MAX series, clearing the way for deliveries to begin next year. The certification marks a significant milestone for Boeing as it completes the 737 MAX family, which includes the 737-7, 737-8, 737-8-200, and 737-9 models. The 737 MAX 10 can carry up to 230 passengers and is designed to compete with larger Airbus models.

According to Reuters, the FAA's approval ends a lengthy certification process that faced numerous delays due to technical challenges and heightened regulatory scrutiny following previous incidents involving the 737 MAX series. Boeing has received nearly 1,500 orders for the MAX 10, with production complete on the first orders.

Boeing's president and CEO of Commercial Airplanes, Stephanie Pope, stated, "Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation." The 737-10 offers greater capacity, longer range, and improved seat economics, providing airlines with a flexible single-aisle airplane lineup.

The 737 MAX 10 is the first commercial airplane certified under the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act, which mandates enhanced safety assessments and documentation. Boeing completed a rigorous certification program, including extensive safety reviews and test flights, to meet these requirements.

The aircraft is expected to enter commercial service in early 2027, with Simple Flying reporting that WestJet will be the launch customer. Other airlines, including United Airlines and Ryanair, have also placed significant orders for the MAX 10, which will serve high-density medium-haul routes.