Fake Polling Scandal Shakes Democrats Ahead Of 2026 Elections

A self-described polling firm, Wedgewood Polls, admitted on Tuesday (October 20) that it fabricated data used in surveys cited by major media and political campaigns, stirring anger among Democrats and raising fresh concerns about the credibility of political polling. According to FiftyPlusOne, the admission came after the outlet investigated Wedgewood’s survey research and reached out for comment. Instead of responding privately, the firm posted a public statement on social media acknowledging that its polls were not based on real data.

Wedgewood Polls stated its project was an "experimental" effort to show vulnerabilities and a lack of oversight in the polling industry. The group’s fabricated polling numbers had been prominently cited in key Democratic primary races, including for candidates such as Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Francesca Hong in Wisconsin. Some candidates, including Mallory McMorrow, said the misleading polls harmed their campaigns and fundraising, with McMorrow noting that reporters had repeatedly called for her to drop out of the race based on Wedgewood’s data.

The polls were also referenced by aggregators like Political Polls and major outlets like The New York Times, which has since removed all Wedgewood polls from its database. The Times explained it had attempted to verify the firm’s methods and identity but ultimately relied on information provided by Wedgewood that turned out to be false.

Wedgewood Polls claimed it did not intend to influence any election outcome, but rather to highlight the ease with which fabricated data could enter mainstream political coverage. However, the fallout has led to media outlets and poll aggregators removing Wedgewood’s surveys from their projections and editor’s notes being added to past articles.

With the 2026 general election approaching in November, the scandal has intensified scrutiny of polling practices and calls for greater safeguards in survey reporting.