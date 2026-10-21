Forbes Reveals Top Airlines And Airports Of 2026

Forbes has announced its picks for the best airlines and airports for 2026. Delta Air Lines was named the best U.S. airline, while Emirates took the top spot as the best international carrier. Semi-private airline JSX earned recognition as the best small airline. According to Forbes, New York’s LaGuardia Airport was named the best U.S. airport for the third consecutive year, and Singapore Changi Airport topped the international list.

Forbes also highlighted Delta's JFK lounge for its upscale dining experience. The lounge offers a range of amenities that contribute to its high ranking. The awards were determined by surveys of frequent travelers and industry experts, as reported by VnExpress.

Emirates was praised for its first-class lounge, which features luxurious amenities such as a cigar bar, a Moet & Chandon bar, and shower spas. The airline also debuted a lounge-like check-in area for its first-class and Skywards Platinum members, enhancing the passenger experience.

The Aviation Excellence Awards also recognized other airlines for specific categories. Korean Air won for best passenger service, while Qatar Airways was recognized for best food and drink. Delta Air Lines received accolades for best internet service.