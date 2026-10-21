JasonMartin & Glasses Malone Discuss Their Work On 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'

Martin wrote the lyrics to the songs performed by the cast, including Artillery's "Back To The Hood," which is performed by Buddy, and Tip-Toe's “Ruff & Tuff,” performed by Symba. He also handles vocal production and serves as a creative consultant on the show. The 41-year-old artist got his start in the rap game by ghostwriting for other artists before he gained notoriety for his own music. He's worked with numerous West Coast legends along with other notable acts like Wale, Chris Brown, and more.



After writing for other artists and releasing his own music over the years, Martin says writing for characters like Artillery and Tip-Toe is easy. However, there's a key difference between writing for a TV character and cooking up lyrics for the biggest stars in the rap game.



"The biggest difference is that this has to be a certain way," Martin explains. "Where the other way I kinda can free flow a little bit. Because these songs have to lead to the next thing that happens in the story. These are brand new characters. A lot of these people on 'The Drop,' outside of Leon's character and Gail's character, we've never seen them. So it's fun. You can give them a little you. You can give them a little of [DJ] Quik, a little 'Pac, a little Ice Cube, a little whatever it is that you think is gonna complete it."