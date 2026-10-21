Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Her Daughter North West For Halloween

North West is only 13, but she has managed to develop a look and sound that fans have grown to love. The teen sparked debates when she debuted her infamous face and hand piercings earlier this year. She's also made a bigger name for herself in music. North West was just 10 years old when she made her official debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES album. Since then, North has hopped on other songs like "BOMB" with her sister, Chicago, and has gone on to make her own songs.



The young prodigy dropped her first-ever project N0rth4evr via Gamma, which is the same label that released her dad's recent album BULLY. North's new project holds six tracks including "H0w Sh0uld ! f33l." Prior to her debut solo project, North released "Piercing On My Hand," and also appeared on King Combs' "Lonely Roads" off his Never Stop EP. She continued to work with other artists like FKA Twigs, who recruited young Northie for their collaboration "Childlike Things" on her Grammy Award-winning album Eusexua. She also joined forces with Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi and Young Money Mötley Krëw's Mag!c on "Justswagup."



See more photos of Kim Kardashian as North West below.

