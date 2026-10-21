Lambrini Girls Reveal Plans For 2027 North American Tour

Lambrini Girls are rocking back to North America in 2027.

The British punk duo, made up of Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira, announced a North American tour kicking off March 25 in Washington, D.C., with Irish punk band Sprints joining as support. The run wraps April 16 in Portland, Oregon, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more.

The tour follows the January release of the rockers' sophomore album, No Refunds.

Back in April, the band cancelled their Coachella performance following an injury lead Lunny sustained that led to an acute brain injury.

"We are so gutted guys," the duo wrote on Instagram at the time. "We want to be there so badly. This isn't something we are taking lightly and we are really sad. We hope and pray there's some universe we get to play next year instead."

Here are the 2027 North American tour dates: