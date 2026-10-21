Maryland Fires Football Coach Amid Big Ten Skid

Maryland has dismissed football coach Mike Locksley after the team suffered its 12th consecutive Big Ten loss, as reported by ESPN. The decision was made by Maryland's athletic director Jim Smith, marking a significant change for the university's football program.

Locksley, who was in his eighth season with the Terrapins, had a record of 39-54, but only managed a 10-21 record since 2024. His tenure ended after a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, which was part of a five-game losing streak where Maryland gave up 219 points. The team is currently ranked 127th nationally in points allowed. The Diamondback reported that Locksley’s contract was set to run through the 2028 season, and his firing will result in a buyout of nearly $10 million.

Longtime assistant Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Maryland is on a bye week and will host Illinois on Saturday (October 31).

Locksley was known for his recruiting prowess, bringing in top talents like defensive end Zion Elee and quarterback Malik Washington. However, the on-field results did not match the recruiting success. Maryland had a promising period from 2021 to 2023, winning three consecutive bowl games, but the team struggled in recent seasons.

Maryland's athletic department has increased financial support for the football program, making it more competitive in the Big Ten. The school is now searching for a new head coach to lead the program forward, with several potential candidates being considered, as noted by CBS Sports.