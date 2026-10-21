Massachusetts Woman Charged In $6 Million Sham Marriage Scheme

Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday (October 21) that a Massachusetts woman, Jennifer Gonzalez, has been charged with masterminding a $6 million marriage fraud scheme spanning more than a decade. According to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley, Gonzalez arranged as many as 20 sham marriages per year, charging clients up to $40,000 each to help them obtain green cards and U.S. citizenship by marrying American citizens.

Federal investigators allege that Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen, led an operation that benefited hundreds of immigrants seeking legal status. Foley stated, "Gonzalez allegedly charged between 38,000 and $40,000 per marriage and arranged 18 to 20 sham marriages per year for over ten years, on the low end." Prosecutors say she invested the proceeds in businesses and property in the Dominican Republic.

Gonzalez explained to a cooperating witness that she chose to operate in Massachusetts because it is a sanctuary state, where "illegal aliens get a lot of help as an immigrant." Gonzalez also allegedly told the witness she ended the scheme in 2025 because of increased immigration enforcement as President Donald Trump returned to office.

The Department of Justice named several other suspects, including Amara Pugh, Jessica Tavares, Erica Daniels, Chreise Alejandro, and Jaylin Hill. Prosecutors allege these co-defendants were paid to enter into sham marriages and that Pugh served as the operation's secretary. The group is also accused of using photographs and social outings to support fraudulent immigration applications. Hill was already in state custody for a firearms offense, while the others were arrested Wednesday morning.

In addition to marriage fraud, prosecutors claim Gonzalez received more than $124,000 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits from 2019 through 2026 without reporting income from her marriage scheme or listing other household members. Gonzalez allegedly used the benefits to buy property and invest abroad.

Federal authorities say the investigation is ongoing, with hundreds of additional sham marriages still being reviewed for possible charges.