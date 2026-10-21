Megan Thee Stallion Returns With Seductive Visuals For 'Thin Ice' Freestyle
By Tony M. Centeno
October 21, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion leaves little to the imagination in the visuals for her latest "Tina Tuesday" freestyle.
On Tuesday, October 20, the Houston rapper shared her newest freestyle, "Thin Ice," produced by Buddah Bless. The bass-heavy banger samples Fred Durst's lyrics from Limp Bizkit's 1999 song, "Break Stuff." She transforms into Tina Snow by rocking white wigs and skimpy outfits as she twerks on a black couch and flashes her shiny grills. Later, she wraps up her cold-blooded verse by teasing a world tour.
"If you love Tina, get ready for tour/I'm shakin' this ass all over the world," Meg raps.
THIN ICE #TINATUESDAY 🧊 KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9WeU3WHmxq— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 20, 2026
In her verse, some fans believe Meg took a jab at GloRilla again with the lyrics, "I kill her then let her respawn, okay?" The two "Wanna Be" collaborators have reportedly been throwing subtle shots at each other amid growing tensions between them. Fans also believe she alludes to her breakup with Klay Thompson when she raps, "That ain't my ball, okay?/I splat and then pass it to y'all, okay?" The former couple split over the summer after Meg alleged the NBA star has commitment issues and cheated on her.
Megan Thee Stallion released her latest freestyle ahead of her forthcoming album, MEGAN ACT III: HOUSE OF TINA. The freestyle comes just days after Meg achieved her lifelong dream of walking in a Victoria's Secret fashion show as an angel. Check out the freestyle and photos of Meg on the runway below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE