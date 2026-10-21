Megan Thee Stallion Returns With Seductive Visuals For 'Thin Ice' Freestyle

In her verse, some fans believe Meg took a jab at GloRilla again with the lyrics, "I kill her then let her respawn, okay?" The two "Wanna Be" collaborators have reportedly been throwing subtle shots at each other amid growing tensions between them. Fans also believe she alludes to her breakup with Klay Thompson when she raps, "That ain't my ball, okay?/I splat and then pass it to y'all, okay?" The former couple split over the summer after Meg alleged the NBA star has commitment issues and cheated on her.



Megan Thee Stallion released her latest freestyle ahead of her forthcoming album, MEGAN ACT III: HOUSE OF TINA. The freestyle comes just days after Meg achieved her lifelong dream of walking in a Victoria's Secret fashion show as an angel. Check out the freestyle and photos of Meg on the runway below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE